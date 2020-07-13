Live Now
Take2

SOCIAL SCENE: Record number of COVID-19 cases

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s new record with coronvirus cases has a lot of people talking.

On Saturday, the state recorded 42 new cases, setting a new single-day record.

People are talking about that record on social media as well as the new clusters. One cluster is linked to two gyms on Oahu and another to the Pearl City nursing home.

Some people blame irresponsible residents who are not wearing masks or social distancing, and people who are gathering in large groups. Others believe officials aren’t doing enough to enforce the rules that are in place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories