SOCIAL SCENE: Record number of COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s new record with coronvirus cases has a lot of people talking.

On Saturday, the state recorded 42 new cases, setting a new single-day record.

People are talking about that record on social media as well as the new clusters. One cluster is linked to two gyms on Oahu and another to the Pearl City nursing home.

Some people blame irresponsible residents who are not wearing masks or social distancing, and people who are gathering in large groups. Others believe officials aren’t doing enough to enforce the rules that are in place.