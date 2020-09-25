Social Scene: Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about the fall season, which started this week.
The cooler temperatures, fewer daylight hours and Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese.
The Kraft-Heinz company is teasing, or maybe we should say threatening fans with Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese.
Each comes with a special powder you can mix into the cheese sauce.
Officials say, it has hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.
The special noodles were first launched in Canada, where more than 30,000 people are on the waiting list.
