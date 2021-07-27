Social Scene: Proposal on the waves

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A California woman thought she was just going surfing with her boyfriend, but ended up making national headlines instead. She and boyfriend Alex Newsome were at Pacific Beach in San Diego when they saw their friend on a water ski. After chatting for a few minutes, Newsome hopped up onto the and got down on one knee. The woman said yes. Sharp happily saying yes.

Their friend handed him the engagement ring, which belonged to Newsome’s family in the 1920s. The two lovebirds were escorted back to shore on the water ski to celebrate.