Social Scene: Prom Challenge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about a challenge, by former first lady Michelle Obama, who’s encouraging students to vote.

She’s doing that, by sharing her prom picture.

In this photo, she tweeted, “Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress…join the #promchallenge with when we all vote and mtv…and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote. you could get a free prom for your school! “

Obama co-chairs a program created to celebrate and recognize high schools across the country integrating voter registration into their schools in the most creative and impactful ways.

Other celebrities who have joined Obama’s efforts to encourage students to register to vote include actress Kerry Washington and actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

