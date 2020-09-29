Social Scene: Presidential debate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All eyes will be on Tuesday’s first presidential debate and the money riding on it!

A number of websites are taking bets on it. Like will President Trump call Joe Biden “sleepy Joe?

Will either candidate wear a mask on stage?

And, how many times will Biden say Barack Obama?

Draft Kings and Fan Duel are each offering a prize pool of $50,000 to be split among the top finishers. Over half a million people have signed up!

The debate begins at 3 p.m. right here on khon2.com.

