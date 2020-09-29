Social Scene: Presidential debate

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All eyes will be on Tuesday’s first presidential debate and the money riding on it!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A number of websites are taking bets on it. Like will President Trump call Joe Biden “sleepy Joe? 

Will either candidate wear a mask on stage? 

And, how many times will Biden say Barack Obama?

Draft Kings and Fan Duel are each offering a prize pool of $50,000 to be split among the top finishers. Over half a million people have signed up!

The debate begins at 3 p.m. right here on khon2.com.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories