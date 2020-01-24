Social Scene: Preparing for the Super Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The countdown is on to Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs next Sunday in Miami.

It looks like Jlo is ready for the big game because she was showing off her football moves in an Instagram post that went viral with over 7million views – as she prepares for the big halftime show.

Jlo is 50 years young and is still rockin’ it!

Lopez wasn’t the only one getting hyped for the halftime show.

Shakira also posted a video of her football skills by showing off her throwing arm.

Hher post said – ten days until the big game – stepping up our preparations.

Shakira is the one throwing throwing the ball – not catching it.

