Social Scene: Pre-furnished homes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re in the real estate market and looking to purchase, there’s a new trend that has been very popular during the pandemic.

People are looking to buy homes that are already furnished.

That’s because during the pandemic many homeowners had time to re-decorate their places, leaving less furniture for new homes.

Plus, with COVID restrictions, many stores were closed or shoppers were hesitant to put themselves at risk by going out and looking for couches and beds.

Some relators say they’ve seen the demand for pre-furnished homes more than double.