Social Scene: Possible Nsync Reunion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Could there be a possible Nsync reunion?

20 years ago this week, Nsync’s “Bye Bye Bye” was played on the radio for the very first time. Two decades later, people still can’t resist breaking out their dance routine.

Joey Fatone appeared on billboard’s podcast to talk about the 20-year anniversary and was asked about a possible reunion, especially after the group – minus Justin Timberlake – performed at Coachella last year with Arianna Grande.

Matone says right now, the group is not mentally prepared to have a reunion or go on tour because of their busy lives and raising their families.



Even though he said it’s not possible now – he did say it’s possible that they may come up with an idea that works for everyone to get back together.

