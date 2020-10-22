Social Scene: Popular Halloween candy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, it’s all about Halloween. This fun and spooky time is different because of the pandemic.

But, one thing that’s the same? The candy!

Retailers have stores loaded with all types of sweet treats, and kids are still looking forward to getting their hands on some.

Which candy is the most popular in Hawaii?

According to a new survey by Candystore, it’s Skittles. In Alaska the most popular candy is Twix. Hershey Kisses in Nevada and Sour Patch Kids in Illinois.

Here are some fun facts about Halloween candy:

95 percent of people who celebrate Halloween will buy candy. In oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick or treaters to receive. Also, more than 50 percent of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year.

