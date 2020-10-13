Social Scene: Perks for workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to a new study by software company Limeaid, seven out of ten employees are feeling burned out from work during the pandemic.
That’s up from 40 percent before COVID.
So what are companies doing about it?
Some leaders are coming up with ways to keep their workers engaged and feeling appreciated – even if they can’t be all together.
One company, sent a gift box that included a tie-dye kit, a few snacks, sunscreen and some other treats.
Then, the company held a photo contest to see who could create the best set up with the winner getting $50.
Other companies are sending out weekly gift cards for a free lunch.
