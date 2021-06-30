Social Scene: Perfect score

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high school student in Texas is receiving high marks and a lot of attention for his latest test scores.

Jadon Swearingen from Round Rock High School got a perfect “36” on the ACT. Getting a perfect score means needing a broader level of knowledge. The average score on the test is 21.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

It is even more impressive, considering how in-person learning for the young student was hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it was good for me,” said Swearingen. “I think I had a lot more free time, and I had more time to study and practice things.”

Swearingen hopes his perfect score leads to a scholarship.