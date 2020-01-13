SOCIAL SCENE: Parenting Mishaps

According to new research, parents commit almost 4,000 parenting mishaps before their child moves out of the house.

A survey of 2,000 parents found the average parent commits 221 little hiccups per year.

The top parenting faux pas was found to be allowing children to have too much screen time, followed by accidentally teaching children swear words and letting children watch something that wasn’t age appropriate.

Results revealed that children are the most challenging to handle at age 6, and parents should watch out for their youngest – they’re the most likely to cause trouble.

Despite this, 50% of parents also admit their youngest child is their favorite.

When they need parenting advice, those surveyed turn first to their partner, then to their mother or to other parents.

