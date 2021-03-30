Social Scene: Pandemic stress

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you been stressed out even more during this pandemic? If so, you’re not alone.

With April being Stress Awareness Month, the finance website WalletHub released a report on all 50 states with the highest stress levels of 2021, looking at 41 key metrics.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Overall, Hawaii came in at number 26. The aloha state did well with low stress levels when it came to family and health related stress, but we were the most stressed out state when it came to job security and lack of sleep.

Hawaii was also number two when it came to affordable housing and work related stress.

Nevada was named the most stressed state in America, followed by Louisiana and Utah.

According to the report, South Dakota was named the least stressful state.