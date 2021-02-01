Social Scene: Pandas play in the snow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The big snow storm that has blanketed much of the northeast has also provided for some adorable video of giant pandas playing in Washington D.C.

Two giant pandas named Mei Xiang and Tian Tian were loving life in the white stuff!

They were caught on camera laying on their backs before sliding down the hill.

They were also doing summersaults and having tons of fun on this snow day.

The zoo also said their baby panda saw snow for the very first time and took a whiff of the fresh powder.

according to the Smithsonian’s website, they say snow is their happy place because pandas are adapted to the high altitude forests and mountainous regions of China.