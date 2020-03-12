Social Scene: Outbreak affecting Sports World

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It came as a shocker Wednesday night.

The NBA is suspending it’s season until further notice, after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thursday morning, his teammate and all-star Dononvan Mitchell also tested positive.

March Madness will have a different feel because the NCAA announced to ban fans from attending the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and family permitted to the games.

That affects the Hawaii Pacific University’s Womens Basketball team because they’re hosting the division two tournament this weekend.



At the high school level, OIA football coordinator Harold Tanaka – told us that beginning Thursday – there will be no out-of-state travel for any of the athletic teams, bands or clubs.