Social Scene: Oscar Mayer looking for drivers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, it’s about traveling in style.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

How about a 27-foot long car shaped like a hot dog?

Oscar Mayer is now hiring “hotdoggers” – to drive it’s giant weinermobile across America.

The company is looking for outgoing, creative college graduates to promote the brand while traveling for a year and offering a competitive salary.

Those who qualify, will have to go through two weeks of “hot dog high” before hitting the road in June – assuming the pandemic eases.

Hotdoggers will be cruising in the 27-foot orange and yellow vehicle, stopping at more than 200 events.

Applications are being accepted until January 31.