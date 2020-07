HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular program in Waikiki has been extended! The Kalakaua Open Street Sundays will now be extended through the end of July.

Mayor Caldwell announced the decision on Sunday.

It’s a great family event that promotes exercising – whether it’s biking, walking or jogging down Kalakaua Avenue.

Now, if you’ve never been – for several hours each Sunday, they close down Kalakaua Avenue to vehicles – allowing families to stretch out their legs and get some fresh air.