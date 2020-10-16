Social Scene: Number one fear

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Halloween right around the corner, here’s a question – what do you fear the most?

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to a new survey from security company ADT, the number one fear in 2020 is the fear of other people or Anthropophobia.

It was the most searched phobia – and five time higher than last year according to the security company, ADT.

Now the searches peaked between April 19 and April 25 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit a high point.

Other notable fears include flying in several states, the fear of social media in California, the fear of intimacy in New York and the fear of clowns in Montana.

The most searched phobia here in Hawaii, was the fear of heights.

Latest Stories on KHON2