Social Scene: No more powdered donuts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular treat that many of us grew up eating – will soon be disappearing from store shelves.

Love’s bakery says it’s going to stop making those mini powdered donuts and sugar donuts, according to the company’s Instagram page.

It’s a snack that many of us grew up with, as a reward for doing your homework, it was served at birthday parties,or a late night snack.

But soon, this iconic treat from your childhood will soon be gone.

The bakery says in its honor, it will be packing them in collectable donut boxes featuring some Hawaii athletes.

You can purchase them in stores while supplies last.