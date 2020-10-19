Social Scene: No fans at Aloha Stadium

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

This morning, we’re talking about the University of Hawaii football team.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

We’re learning more about how the modified 8-game season will look like for the team and all the Rainbow Warrior fans.

With less than a week until kickoff to the Mountain West Conference season, UH announced that because of the  pandemic fans will not be allowed at Aloha Stadium for Rainbow Warrior home-games.

The announcement also came with the finalized television viewing schedule. All but two games this season will be aired on Spectrum Sports Pay Per View.

The season-opener kicks off this Saturday, October 24.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories