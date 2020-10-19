Social Scene: No fans at Aloha Stadium

This morning, we’re talking about the University of Hawaii football team.

We’re learning more about how the modified 8-game season will look like for the team and all the Rainbow Warrior fans.

With less than a week until kickoff to the Mountain West Conference season, UH announced that because of the pandemic fans will not be allowed at Aloha Stadium for Rainbow Warrior home-games.

The announcement also came with the finalized television viewing schedule. All but two games this season will be aired on Spectrum Sports Pay Per View.

The season-opener kicks off this Saturday, October 24.

