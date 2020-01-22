Social Scene: New UH Football Head Coach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The UH Football program has found themselves a new head coach.

Announcing that Todd Graham will replace Nick Rolovich.

The 55-year-old Graham was the former head coach for Arizona State for six years.

He hasn’t coached since 2017 after being let go by the Sun Devils, with a $12-million buy out.

Graham will become the 24th head coach in Rainbow Warrior program history.

He brings a career record of 95 and 61, including 10 bowl appearances in 12 years as a head coach.

UH plans to introduce their new head coach at a 2 p.m. press conference on Wednesday.