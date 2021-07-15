Social Scene: New Oreo flavors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oreo is rolling out some new cookies to help get you in the mood for the fall. We’re checking out the new Oreo flavors in this Hawaiian Telcom-sponsored “Social Scene.”

So, what is the newest flavor? It’s none other than salted caramel brownie and apple cider donut.

The treat comes with two layers of icing: one with caramel and the other with brownie cream.

The apple cider Oreo features the flavored-cream in between two golden Oreos. You can grab the salted caramel brownie Oreos in stores, but you’ll have to wait a bit before you see those apple cider ones. Those will hit the shelves in August.