Social Scene: New Look for Adele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Adele is already ahead of the “New Year, New You” campaign!

Take a look at this recent photo of her in the Caribbean that’s blowing up the internet.

The 31-year old Adele saying “hello” to her new, slimmer body.

Rumor has it that she lost nearly 50 pounds after hiring a personal trainer and following the sirt-food diet.

The sirt-food diet focuses on sirtuins or proteins in your body that speeds up your metabolism.

It can be found in foods like kale, extra-virgin olive oil, buckwheat, matcha, blueberries and arugula.

The foods are supposed to boost muscle growth.

The diet also allows for red wine, coffee and dark chocolate.

