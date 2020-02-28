Social Scene: New Guidance for Passwords

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New guidance is out on passwords from the FBI, and their advice?

Stop using passwords!

That’s not to say you should just leave the field blank.

But instead – you should use what they’re calling “passphrases” – at least 15 characters in length.

They say the problem with passwords is that if they’re not complicated – like ‘password123’ – they can be easily guessed or bypassed with a brute force attack.

So the FBI, along with the national institutes of standards and technology, are suggesting passphrases.

Think of something that you can visualize, like a favorite song, TV character, or movie, and create a pass-phrase from that. Like, show me the money, or Homer Simpson likes beer.



