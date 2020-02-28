Social Scene: New Guidance for Passwords

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New guidance is out on passwords from the FBI, and their advice?

Stop using passwords!

That’s not to say you should just leave the field blank.

But instead – you should use what they’re calling “passphrases” – at least 15 characters in length.

They say the problem with passwords is that if they’re not complicated – like ‘password123’ – they can be easily guessed or bypassed with a brute force attack.

So the FBI, along with the national institutes of standards and technology, are suggesting passphrases.

Think of something that you can visualize, like a favorite song, TV character, or movie, and create a pass-phrase from that. Like, show me the money, or Homer Simpson likes beer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story