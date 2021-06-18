Social Scene: Never too late

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s never too late to achieve your dream. For 91-year-old Barbara Stanley, that dream was receiving her high school diploma.

Stanley met her husband when she was 23 years old and the two had 17 children together. She said they had fun, but there was one thing she never got to accomplish.

Stanley’s family reached out to her alma mater West High School and were able to pull off the surprise of a lifetime.

“My goodness, it’s gorgeous. Oh, sure. That is so beautiful.” Stanley said “Now, can you take me to the prom? Yes! I never had a prom.” laughed Barbara, who became the newest member of the class of 2021.