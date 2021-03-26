Social Scene: NCAA unequal treatment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Players in the NCAA Women’s March Madness tournament are exposing unequal treatment compared to the men’s tournament.

Sedona Prince from Oregon used her TikTok to give a behind the scenes look at what March Madness looks like for the women’s teams.

The differences in facilities, food, gifts, and even branding all went viral all over social media.

Notable coaches and WNBA players are supporting equal treatment.