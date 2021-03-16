Social Scene: NCAA super fan makes request

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Let the madness begin! The NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off this week.

All eyes will be on Loyola-Chicago and their 101-year-old chaplain!

Sister Jean was the darling of Loyola’s Cinderella Run in 2018 when became a national treasure as she cheered on her team to the final four.

Due to COVID restrictions, sister Jean is awaiting NCAA approval to be at the games in Indianapolis.

Sister Jean has already had both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and has told officials that she won’t cause disturbance and just wants to attend the games in person.

Loyola Chicago’s opening match up is against Georgia Tech on Friday, Mar. 19.