Social Scene: NCAA brackets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Let the madness begin! The first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off Friday morning in Indianapolis.

Did you get a chance to fill out your brackets? Check this out!

It is a 4,700 square foot bracket — featuring 800 hours to print — that is plastered on the side of JW Marriott hotel in Indianapolis.

It’s the largest bracket on planet earth according to Guiness, breaking the previous record on the same building back in 2015.

After each night of games, crews will stick on the winners so that everyone can see who advances.