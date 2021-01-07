Social Scene: NBA reacts to riots on Capitol Hill

Wake Up 2day
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people were in shock and disbelief over what transpired on Capitol Hill – including the sports world.

Players across the NBA were trying to process what happened. In fact, the Miami-Boston game was almost canceled.

But the players united and decided to play the game in hopes of bringing joy to people’s lives.

Many across the league took a knee during the national anthem – while wearing “black lives matter” shirts.

Saying it’s a new year, but some things remain the same.

Meanwhile, the NFL said there will be no changes to Saturday’s playoff game in Maryland.

