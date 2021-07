HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to fire up the grill because Wednesday, July 21, is National Hot Dog Day!

Many are relishing the day with their favorite frank and making sure to top it off with their preferred condiment.

According to a new survey from AppleGate, 62% of Americans prefer ketchup while 27% picked mustard. As for the big debate of whether a hot dog is a sandwich? Of the people surveyed, 53% of Americans agree that a hot dog is a sandwich.