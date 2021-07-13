Social Scene: National Fry Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It may not be Aloha Friday, but it is still “Fry day.”

July 13 is National French Fry Day and a bunch of your favorite fast food restaurants are celebrating.

Mcdonald’s is offering rewards members a free medium fries. The fast food chain is also holding a contest where customers can win one million “My-Mcdonald’s-rewards” points and one luck winner will win fries for life!

Jack in the Box and Wendy’s are also offering free fries with app orders.

And if you’re signed up for emails from Arby’s, you can get a free large fries with your purchase when you show an email from the company.