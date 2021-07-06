Social Scene: National Fried Chicken Day

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re craving fried chicken, you’re not alone. July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day.

It’s one of the most popular types of comfort food, so why not enjoy it on a special day. Fried chicken lovers can celebrate by getting a 10 piece of legs and thighs for a deal at Popeyes Hawaii. The restaurant chain is offering their “Mahalo moa” deal and giving customers a generous discount on their chicken purchase.

There’s also special promos at Raising Canes, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Burger king, Church’s Chicken and much more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories