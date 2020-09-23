Social Scene: National Dog Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week, it’s all about our four-legged friends because it’s National Dog Week.
Over the past few months, Americans have become closer to their dogs.
Some cities recognize how important these furry guys are. That’s why a blog, called Vet Naturals, decided to rank cities across the country that are dog friendly.
This blog analyzed establishments grouped into five categories: restaurants, breweries, hotels, beaches, and campgrounds–in order to paint a fuller picture of the dog-friendly culture in city establishments across industries.
One city emerged as the clear winner for dog-friendliness across different establishments and outdoor sites: Charleston, South Carolina.
Honolulu came in and number five overall.
Honolulu also ranked third when it came to cities with dog-friendly beaches and dog-friendly restaurants.
