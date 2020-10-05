HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday is National Do Something Nice Day!
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
It’s a time when you do something to change the courage of a person’s day by being nice.
It doesn’t have to take a big gesture, small things can go a long way.
It can be something as small as letting some merge in front of you on the freeway. Opening the door for another person, giving a compliment to a stranger or just listening to a friend or family member who needs to vent.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Moderate trade winds expected to kick off the week
- Social Scene: National Do Something Nice Day
- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta strengthening, could become hurricane Tuesday
- Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever