Social Scene: National Do Something Nice Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday is National Do Something Nice Day!

It’s a time when you do something to change the courage of a person’s day by being nice.

It doesn’t have to take a big gesture, small things can go a long way.

It can be something as small as letting some merge in front of you on the freeway. Opening the door for another person, giving a compliment to a stranger or just listening to a friend or family member who needs to vent.

