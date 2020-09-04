Social Scene: National College Colors Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all UH fans to wear green and white because it’s National College Colors Day!

Get ready to sport your team’s colors because thousands of people across the country will be showing off their school spirit.

Now, College Colors Day started back in 2004.

Although, this year will look a bit different with the cutback of college football games and students on campus because of the pandemic.

It’s still a way to connect and remind us of those great college memories and traditions.

