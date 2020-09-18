Social Scene: National Cheeseburger Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to have a cheat meal, Friday’s the day because it’s national cheeseburger day!

Go ahead and treat yourself because a lot of places are offering some sweet deals.

Plus, how satisfying is it to bite into a juicy cheeseburger?

Mcdonald’s is celebrating by offering a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on it’s mobile app.

Jack In a Box is offering a free jumbo jack cheeseburger Friday through Sunday, with any purchase through it’s app.

National cheeseburger day has been taking place every year since the 1920.

