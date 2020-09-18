Social Scene: National Cheeseburger Day

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to have a cheat meal, Friday’s the day because it’s national cheeseburger day!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Go ahead and treat yourself because a lot of places are offering some sweet deals.

Plus, how satisfying is it to bite into a juicy cheeseburger?     

Mcdonald’s is celebrating by offering a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on it’s mobile app.    

Jack In a Box is offering a free jumbo jack cheeseburger Friday through Sunday, with any purchase through it’s app.        

National cheeseburger day has been taking place every year since the 1920.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories