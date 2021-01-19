Social Scene: N-V 350 Caravan Office Pod

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With many people working from home, Nissan has found a way to spice things up.

If you’re tired of working from home and want to live like an FBI agent on a stakeout – check it out!

The N-V 350 Caravan Office Pod is a minivan with all of the comforts of your home office built into it.

The vehicle is equipped with a slide-out workspace that has a built-in desk, chair and a see through floor.

The translucent sides on the van provide privacy and light. While a plexi-glass floor offers a view of whatever is hovering above or below – when deployed.

There’s also a coffee machine and a sundeck to work on your tan. Plus, a virus-killing UV light in the glove compartment.

As cool as this minivan looks, it’s only a concept model for now that was presented at a virtual auto show in Tokyo.