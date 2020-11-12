Social Scene: Music helps former ballerina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An emotional video showing the power of music is going viral.

Late ballerina Marta C. Gonzalez was wheelchair bound and had Alzheimers.

In the video from Spain, she’s joined by Pepe Olmedo, who is a psychologist, musician and director.

He played music from Swan Lake, and you can see her light up, remembering the choreography.

The video also features another ballerina from Russia, who shows us the rendition in comparison.

This video was taken last year, just before Marta Gonzalez passed away.

The video was recently released online and has gone viral ever since.