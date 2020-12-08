Social Scene: Most popular quotes of 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With 2020 coming to a close, the annual list of most the popular quotes were unveiled for the year.

” I will never lie to you. You have my word.” That was from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany at her first press briefing on May 1.

Coming in at number three,”One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” That would be President Trump on the coronavirus on February 27.

Now, the list is based on how many times the quote was used on the internet.

At number two, “I can’t breathe” from George Floyd to Minneapolis Police before he died on May 25.

The number one quote of 2020, “Wear a mask.” This is by Dr. Anthony Fauci urging Americans to slow the spread of COVID-19.