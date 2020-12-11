Social Scene: Most popular gifts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing! So to help you out, Google has unveiled their most popular gifts.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Google breaks down your shopping list for the kids, the chef in your house, the athlete and the techies.

Based on search trends in the U.S., the most popular kids gifts are Baby Yoda from the Star Wars Mandalorian, Legos Super Mario Adventures and the soft and cuddly Squishmallows.

For the chef in your house, the Kitchen Aid Pro Five which is a sleek 10 speed mixer and is a big hit.

Madden NFL 21 and Sony’s Playstation Five are popular for the gamers.

The athlete might enjoy the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Coldest Sports Water Bottle.

Other items includes the Echo Dot with Alexa for techies, the Roomba for homebodies.

For beauty and wellness gurus, it’s Revelon’s One Step Blow Dryer.