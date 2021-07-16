Social Scene: Most, least stressed out cities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everyone goes through a certain amount of stress in life, and this pandemic has created a more stressful environment for most, but what is considered the most stressed out city?

WalletHub ranked more than 180 cities across the US to determine which city experiences the most stress. According to the survey, the most stressed out city is Cleveland followed by Detroit and New Orleans. Honolulu came in at 139 and Pearl City was deemed the 147th.

The survey used more than 40 factors to determine this list including the amount of sleep people get, poverty rate and divorce rate.