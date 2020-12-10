Social Scene: More Monoliths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s happened again! Another Monolith appears out of nowhere.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The mysterious Monolith world tour made a stop in San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The tall metal structure appeared in Scripps Ranch, which had residents taking selfies and wondering who is doing this?

Meanwhile, another Monolith also appeared in North Carolina. But, this one was a bit smaller, standing just three feet tall.

This mysterious craze has been happening around the world – starting in Utah, then Romania and even Las Vegas.