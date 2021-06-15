Social Scene: More Americans quitting their jobs during pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic has changed the way a lot of us live and how we plan for the future. According to workforce analytic company, Viser, there’s usually a wave of job resignations from July through September. But this year, it’s starting even earlier. This is largely due to a huge increase in resignations in the technology and medical fields.

Viser says it’s likely that the numbers will spike even more. Surveys show as much as 40% of Americans are considering quitting their jobs.

Experts say the pandemic gave many people time to rethink their careers and many now want to pursue new fields.