Social Scene: Monopoly is most banned game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are your family game nights getting a little too heated? Well, you may want to eliminate one classic game from the rotation.

A new survey suggests about 20% of people have to ban at least one game from game nights and gatherings and monopoly was found to be the most banned game.

Respondents say games get banned because they lead to too many fights with people abruptly quitting when they start to lose. Accusations of cheating and arguing about the rules were also reasons for the ban and 11% of people say they’ve seen actual fist fights break out over a game.