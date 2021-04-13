Social Scene: MLB is looking for its next food tester

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you love to eat hot dogs and watch baseball games, listen up because you could score a dream job this summer.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) organization is looking for an official MLB food tester.

The job requires traveling across the US, eating unlimited hot dogs at baseball stadiums and getting paid for it.

The tester will be expected to try hot dogs at MLB stadiums and write a review about each. The winner will also review the baseball games and rate the stadium atmosphere and excitement.

According to the BonusFinder contest page, baseball and hot dog super fans who are 21 or older should apply by explaining why they should be chosen in an online form.

Applications will be accepted until May 2. To apply, click here.