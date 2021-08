HONOLULU (KHON2) — The world of baseball and the world of cinema are coming together.

The Major League Baseball is hosting its latest match-up in an Iowa cornfield in honor of the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner.

A new 8,000 seat stadium was built near the original field, which could not be used since it was deemed not up to major league standards.