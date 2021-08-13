Social Scene: MLB at Field of Dreams

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Baseball fans are still talking about it the Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game.

The game was originally delayed because of the pandemic, but the White Sox and Yankees finally faced off Thursday and it was an Oscar-worthy performance indeed.

Along with the thrill of the game was moments that paid tribute to the 1989 Field of Dreams movie.

One of the highlights was the players walking onto the field through the cornfield, being led by the movie’s star Kevin Costner.