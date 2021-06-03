Social Scene: Meme stocks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On wall street, it’s been a wild ride for AMC. The company filed to sell 11.5 million shares after shares soared by 90% on Wednesday.

Investors are betting big on stocks that are not performing well, but are getting a lot of hype online and can be bought for cheap. Online data showed Bed Bath and Beyond, for instance, gaining the most social media hype.

And although an investor can make a lot of money, they can lose a lot as well. In fact, AMC warned investors not to buy AMC stocks under the current circumstances, saying that they may lose all or a substantial portion of their investment.