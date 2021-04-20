Social Scene: McDonalds teams up with BTS

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — McDonald’s is continuing its partnership with popular with musicians. This time, the fast food chain is teaming up with Korean pop band BTS.

Starting May 26, fans of the boy band can order the group’s favorite McDonald’s meal at participating restaurants in 50 countries.

The BTS special will include a nine or ten piece chicken McNugget meal, which comes with medium fries and a drink. It will also come with the US debut of two new dipping sauces: sweet chili and cajun, inspired by McDonald’s South Korea recipes.

Last year, McDonald’s introduced the Travis Scott meal. A medium sprite, a quarter pounder with bacon and fries. The order became a Tik Tok trend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories