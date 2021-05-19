Social Scene: Maui named one of the best vacation spots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With COVID-19 restrictions easing in many places, more and more people are planning a vacation, but where should people go?

According to US News and World Report, Maui is considered one of the top vacation spots in the United States.

The Grand Canyon tops the list, followed by Yosemite and Yellowstone. The valley isle ranks fourth with Glacier National Park rounding out the top five. Internationally, the report listed South Island, New Zealand as the top destination for vacations. Paris comes in second, then Bora Bora and Maui and Tahiti rounding out the top five.